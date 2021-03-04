O'FALLON - Senior guard Aubrey Mister scored 15 points and was one of four O'Fallon players to score in double figures as the Panthers went on a 14-1 run in the second half to defeat Edwardsville 60-41 in a Southwestern Conference game played Wednesday night at the OTHS Panther Dome.

The loss ended a 73-game Southwestern Conference winning streak which began after Edwardsville's girls basketball team lost to Collinsville in 2015. It was the second game between the two schools in six days, with the Tigers coming from eight points down in the final three minutes to defeat the Panthers 67-62 in overtime. It was also the first regular season win for O'Fallon over Edwardsville since 2003. O'Fallon had eliminated Edwardsville in the IHSA Class 4A Pekin sectional semifinal last season.

O'Fallon led all the way through, taking a 15-8 lead after the first quarter, then extended it to 27-16 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Tigers came to within six as Macy Silvey scored five straight points, but it was as close as Edwardsville would come in the second half, as the Panthers took a 40-26 lead after three, then outscored the Tigers 20-15 in the final quarter to take the win.

Junior forward Sydney Harris, who scored a career-high 33 points in the first game last Thursday, led the Tigers with 18 points, with Silvey scoring seven points and Elle Evans six. Besides Mister's 15 points, Shannon Dowell also had 15 points, with Tyanna Lovelace chipping in with 12 points and Amelia Bell scoring 11.

The Tigers are now 10-1 overall, and host East St. Louis in their home finale Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Edwardsville completes the regular season on the road with games at Collinsville Saturday afternoon, Breese Mater Dei on Monday night and complete the regular season at Alton Mar. 9 before going into the Southwestern Conference tournament Mar. 11-13, with their first opponent to be determined. Each game of the tournament will be played at the highest-seeded team, with the number one seed receiving a bye into the semifinals.

