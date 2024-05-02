O'FALLON - The host O'Fallon girls track team edged out Edwardsville in a close decision to take the Southwestern Conference championship in the annual meet, held on Wednesday at OTHS Panther Stadium.

The Panthers won the team title with 145 points, edging out the Tigers, who came in second at 142 points. Belleville East and East St. Louis tie for fourth with 40 points each, Belleville West was sixth on 35 points, and Collinsville was seventh with 23 points.

The Tigers saw their three-year reign as conference champions ended, with the Panthers getting a boost, with the IHSA Class 3A sectional set for Panther Stadium next Thursday, May 9.

In the 100 meters, the winner was Kortni Clark of O'Fallon, who had a time of 12.03 seconds, with DeAndranay Chism of Belleville East second at 12.07 seconds, and third place went to East Side's Deairra Spears at 12.39 seconds. In the 200 meters, Chism won with a time of 24.72 seconds, with Clark in second at 25,14 seconds, and third place going to Kauryn Durra of the Lancers at 25.41 seconds.

The 400 meters went to Zhakeya Hawkins of the Flyers at 58.12 seconds, with NeVaeh Bryant of the Redbirds second at 58.85 seconds, and in third place was Gabrielle Peppers of the Lancers at 1:00.37. The results of the 800 meters saw Bria Johnson of East win the event at 2:21.77, with Edwardsville's Madison Popelar second at 2:22.54, and third place going to Mae Naviera of O'Fallon at 2:26.17.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Panthers swept the 1,600 meters, with Ellie Bush winning at 5:35.64, and Naviera second at 5:36.65, with Ava Horsfall of the Tigers third at 5:47.46. In the 3,200 meters, Bush was the winner at 11:31.97, with Emma Patrick of Edwardsville second at 11:47.83, and O'Fallon's Madelyn Lane third at 12:13.08.

In the hurdles races, Amyjia Robinson of the Maroons took the 100 meters, having a time of 14.99 seconds, with Adara Martin of the Tigers second at 15.30 seconds, and Jordyn Shamble of the Panthers was third at 16.29 seconds. Robinson also won the 300 meters, coming in at 45.28 seconds, with Zariah Armour of East second at 46.83 seconds, and Martin placing third at 47.31 seconds.

In the relays, East won the 4x100 meters at 47.03 seconds, with O'Fallon second at 47.06 seconds, and Edwardsville was third at 48.03 seconds. The results of the 4x200 meters showed the Lancers winning at 1:40.40, with the Tigers second at 1:43.18, and the Panthers third at 1:43.67. In the 4x400 meters, the winners were West at 3:56.30, with East Side second at 4:00.26, and East third at 4:02.83. In the 4x800 meters, it was the Tigers winning at 9:36.78, with the Lancers in second at 10:07.17, and the Panthers were third at 10:16.97.

Over in the field events, Joi Story of Edwardsville won the shot put with a throw of 10.97 meters, with Collinsville's Craig Hall finishing second at 10.65 meters, and Dariyah Ford of the Flyers was third at 10,50. Story also won the discus throw, going 41.75 meters, with teammate Jayla Gathing second at 34.16, and Ellie Rhinehart of Collinsville third at 33.49 meters. In the high jump, O'Fallon's Jocelyn Chambers and East's London Quarles tied for first, both clearing 1.50 meters, with Chambers taking the win on the fewest misses rule, while Paulette Millender of the Lancers was third at 1.45 meters.

Jaylinn Bell of Edwardsville won the pole vault, clearing 2.67 meters, with Cali Johnson of O'Fallon second at 2.51 meters, and the Tigers' Campbell Huffman third at 2.38 meters. In the long jump, Haeli Tart of O'Fallon went 5.12 meters to win the event, edging out Paige Sanders of Edwardsville, who went 5.10 meters, and Tahjae Robinson of East finished third at 5.06 meters. In the triple jump, the winner was Chambers, who went 10.68 meters, while the Tigers' Blakely Hockett was second, with a leap of 10.64 meters, and third place went to Bryant at 10.53 meters.

More like this: