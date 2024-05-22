EDWARDSVILLE - Grace Oertle had three hits, including a two-run first-inning homer over the center field fence, and three RBIs, while Riley Nelson pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 11, as Edwardsville opened its postseason with a 12-0 win over Granite City in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 4A softball regionals Tuesday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

It was all Tigers in the game, as Edwardsville scored two runs in both the first and second innings, then scored three runs in the third and five in the fourth to take the 10-run rule win, advancing to Friday's final.

Oertle led the way for with her three-hit, three-RBI day for the Tigers, while Audrey De La Torrre Cruz and Amelia Wilfong had two hits and a RBI, Jillian Lane and Reese McNamara had two hits each, Sophie Antonini came up with a hit and two RBIs, Jillian Hawkes and Nelson had a hit, and Madi Kolakowski drove home a pair of runs.

Nelson went all the way inside the circle, striking out 11 while throwing her no-hitter. Christine Myers went 21 innings in the circle for the Warriors, allowing six runs on nine hits, walking two and striking out one, while Emilie Saggio threw 1.2 innings, giving up six runs, four earned, on nine hits, walking none and striking our none.

Granite ends its season 5-22. while Edwardsville is now 22-8 and advances to the final against Belleville West, a 4-2 winner over Alton, which will be played Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The winner meets the Belleville East winner in the Pekin sectional in a game to be played at Belleville West on May 24 at 4:30 p.m.

