ST. LOUIS - At St. Louis District Dairy Council, they take their responsibility as The Nutrition Education People seriously. They are proud to spread science-based knowledge to local communities and share the many health benefits that dairy foods offer. At times, they see myths and misconceptions lead to the needless elimination of dairy from individuals’ diets. So how does one tell fact from fiction? Empowering people with accurate nutrition information is key to helping them make smart food and beverage choices.

Straight Answers on Common Dairy Questions

Is cow’s milk more naturally nutritious than almond, coconut, and oat beverages?

Yes. Almond, coconut, and oat beverages are actually juices that come from plants. These beverages are often fortified with a few nutrients but lack many of the vitamins and minerals found naturally in cow’s milk. While companies have tried to duplicate milk’s benefits in manufactured, new-age beverages, none are as wholesome and naturally nutritious as real milk. “Not only is dairy milk packed with calcium, it contains additional nutrients, including vitamin D, vitamin A, and potassium,” states Kelsey Bentlage registered dietitian with St. Louis District Dairy Council. Milk is a source of high-quality protein, providing 8 grams of protein per cup. Alternative beverages, such as almond, coconut, and oat, provide only a small amount of protein.

Does milk contain antibiotics or large amounts of hormones?

No. All milk sold at the grocery store is antibiotic-free. “Many consumers don’t realize that milk is strictly tested at both the farm and the processing plant. Any milk testing positive for antibiotics at any point is disposed of immediately and does not enter the food supply” states Bentlage. If a cow becomes sick and requires antibiotic treatment, that milk is separated from the other cows’ milk on the farm. It can only be sold after tests show the antibiotics have cleared the cow’s system. All milk, including organic milk, naturally contains a small amount of hormones, which are broken down during pasteurization and the normal digestive process.

Can people who are sensitive to lactose still enjoy dairy foods?

Yes. Lactose intolerance affects individuals differently, and some people are able to work in small amounts of dairy. Certain dairy foods, like hard-aged cheeses, are naturally low in lactose. Those with lactose intolerance can also choose lactose-free milk and yogurt. Lactose-free dairy foods contain all the same nutrients and great taste, without the lactose. Over-the-counter lactase enzyme products taken before consuming dairy foods can also eliminate possible symptoms. For an accurate diagnosis of lactose intolerance, speak with your doctor.

Three servings of dairy, as recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, ensure you and your family get important nutrients, including calcium, vitamin D, potassium, and protein. With the variety of choices now available in your local grocery store, it is easier than ever to get your three servings of dairy every day. For additional information on dairy myths and facts, visit www.stldairycouncil.org, call St. Louis District Dairy Council at (314)835-9668, or e-mail kbentlage@stldairycouncil.org For easy and tasty recipes, check us out on Facebook and Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.

Simply Delicious Apple Crisp

Fall is here and this comforting recipe has all of the flavors you crave. Cinnamon and apples pair well with hearty oatmeal. The scoop of ice cream to tie it all together may be our favorite addition!

Ingredients

Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! 1 3/4 cups rolled oats (quick-cooking oats are fine), divided

6 cups peeled and sliced apples, any kind

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

1/4 cup + 1/3 cup packed brown sugar

6 Tablespoons unsalted butter, slightly softened and divided

Vanilla ice cream

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease an 8 x 8 baking dish with butter or non-stick cooking spray. Add 1-cup oats to a food processor. Blend until it resembles flour. Set aside. Toss apples with 2 tablespoons of oat flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, and 1/4 cup brown sugar. Cut 2 tablespoons of butter into cubes. Toss with apples. Transfer to prepared baking dish. Add remaining oat flour, oats, salt, brown sugar and cinnamon to a medium bowl. Use fork to cut butter into the flour until the butter is distributed and the mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle the crumble on top of the apples. Bake until brown and crispy, about 45 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream.

More like this: