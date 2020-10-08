ALTON - Businesses throughout the metro area tapping into a hardworking, dedicated workforce offered by Challenge Unlimited (CU), a national nonprofit headquartered in Alton, IL. CU is the first and only nonprofit agency in the metro area which matches the temporary staffing needs of businesses with a talented workforce comprised of individuals with all disabilities, the disadvantaged and veterans. The organization also provides on-site job coaches, assistance with on-boarding and other hiring-related functions.

Disability Employment Awareness Month, observed annually in October, is dedicated to increasing awareness of this talent pool.

“We cultivate a qualified workforce of highly capable individuals who are eager and ready to work,” says Charlotte Hammond, CEO and President of Challenge Unlimited. “Our overarching goal is to match pre-screened individuals with the staffing needs of area businesses.”

CU has helped fill positions in multiple industries, including IT, call center agents, food service, custodial, groundskeeping, and much more. Hammond continues, “We are very proud that we have placed employees at highly respected businesses including Club Fitness, Lowe’s, Amazon, Walgreen’s and World Wide Technology among others.”

According to Bryan Nelson, human resource generalist at Walgreen’s warehouse facility, employees provided by CU are highly desirable. “We have secured employees through Challenge Unlimited for years, and these individuals have great attendance and are quick to learn any task assigned to them.”

As an accredited Community Rehabilitation Program (CRP) provider, Challenge Unlimited fulfills its mission through adult programs, work skills training centers, employment services, temporary/direct placement staffing, facility management contract services and community-integrated living options. Promoting people to achieve their highest level of independence through opportunities.

For organizations interested in accessing this competent workforce, call 314-254-1254 or visit www.CUInc.org.

