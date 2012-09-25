GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College's Music Department has several upcoming concerts in October, including Brown Bag Salons, a student recital and the Fall Choral Concert.

All concerts, Brown Bag Salons and student recitals are free, with the exception of the Alton Symphony Orchestra concert.

At noon on Wednesday, Oct. 3, a Brown Bag Salon entitled "Opera A-La-Carte" will be held in the Ringhausen Music Building. The concert will feature Susan Parton Stanard and guests. Guests are encouraged to bring their lunches.

L&C's Student Recital will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. The public is invited to hear talented students perform exceptional pieces.

Another Brown Bag Salon will be held at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 10. Doug Byrkit will play the acoustic guitar for attendees in the Ringhausen Music Building.

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16, a Brown Bag Salon Extra will feature Rebekah Heckler, Jennifer Heckler and Andrea Heckler on violin in the Ringhausen Music Building.

Article continues after sponsor message

At noon on Wednesday, Oct. 17, Wayne Kimler will play classical guitar at another Brown Bag Salon in the Ringhausen Music Building. This concert will feature compositions from around the world.

In conjunction with the celebration of the 175th anniversary of Alton, the Alton Symphony Orchestra and the L&C Concert Choir will come together at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, to present a concert entitled "Heroes of Alton" in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, located in the Hatheway Cultural Center.

Tickets for "Heroes of Alton" are $10 for general public, $5 for senior citizens, and there is no charge for L&C/Alton High School faculty and students with a current faculty or student I.D. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at Halpin Music, located at 2375 E. Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, or Duke's Bakery, located at 819 Henry Street, also in Alton.

The Fall Choral Concert, "Autumn Intermezzo," will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery. The concert will feature the L&C Concert Choir, Limited Edition and the Riverbend Children's Chorus.

The month's last Brown Bag Salon will take place at noon Wednesday, Oct. 31. The Louis Michael Trio will play in the Ringhausen Music Building.

For more information, visit www.lc.edu/music or call the music office at (618) 468-4731.

More like this:

Related Video: