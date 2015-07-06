147 th Annual Jersey County Fair opens Saturday, July 11

JERSEYVILLE - Come make a splash at the 147th annual Jersey County Fair this July! Hear the roar of the tractors and the enthusiasm from the rodeo from Saturday, July 11 through Sunday, July 19. The Jersey County Fair will be held at the Jersey County Fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 67, north of Jerseyville.

Coming to the fair again is the Bulls & Barrels event presented by C-Bar Rodeo on Thursday, July 16 at 7 p.m. in the grandstands. Don’t forget your cowboy hat as the rodeo makes waves at the fair! The excitement in the grandstands continues into Friday night with the “Shoot-Out” and the “Super Pro Showdown” on Saturday night. Illinois Tractor Pullers Association (ITPA) and local truck drivers will rev up the crowd at the truck and tractor pulls on Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m. Prices of tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Then, the National Tractor Pulling Association (NTPA) will entertain the crowds on Saturday, July 18 beginning at 7 p.m. The NTPA Grand National Circuit is the top level in the entire pulling industry. Four classes will be on tap this year: 9,300 lb. Super Farm Tractors, 10,000 lb. Pro Stock Tractors, Light Unlimited Modified and Super Stock Open Tractors. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children.

Many other fair favorites will return this year, including the harness races, animal shows and the all-night carnival rides. Children can enjoy the all-night carnival rides, which begin Tuesday, July 14 and continue through Sunday, July 19, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Armbands for unlimited all-night rides on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday will be $20 each, and $25 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will also be a free petting zoo starting Tuesday from 6-10 p.m.

Sit back and relax with family and friends as you watch the annual Fair Parade on Tuesday, July 14 at 6.pm. The grand marshals will lead the parade down State Street as participants exude this year’s theme: “Celebrating Jersey County With A Song And A Dance.” Following the parade, local talent will take the stage to amaze the judges and the grandstand audiences on Tuesday, July 14 at 8:15 p.m. during the annual Fair Talent Competition. Contestants will compete for the Junior and Senior Division Titles, and winners will go on to compete in January at the IAFF State Talent Competition in Springfield, Ill. Grandstand tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for children 12 and under and $6 for track seats.

This year’s Jersey County Fair Queen and Little Miss Jersey County will be crowned during the Jersey County Queen Pageant Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m. The queen will then compete in Springfield at the County Fair Convention in January. Grandstand tickets are $6 for adults, $2 for children and $8 for track seats.

Local farmers and young exhibitors will continue the fair’s livestock show tradition. Events include: the Rabbit Show on Saturday, July 5 at 8 a.m. , the 4-H Livestock Show and Auction Monday, July 13 at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, the Sheep Show Tuesday, July 14 at 8 a.m., the Beef Show Wednesday, July 15 at 8 a.m., the Section 15 Vo-Ag Fair Thursday, July 16 at 8:30 a.m., the Swine Show at 8 a.m. and the Dairy Show at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, the Goat Show at 9 a.m. and the Western Horse Show at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 19.

The fair will go out with a bang at the Demolition Derby on Sunday, July 19 at 6 p.m. Fans of all ages can cheer on their favorite drivers and watch until the last car is left standing. Grandstand and infield tickets for the Derby are $10.

General gate admission is $2 for adults; children 12 and under are free. Parking is also free. Grandstand event prices vary for each event. An ATM will be available on the festival grounds.

For more information on event pricing or general fair information, visit www.JerseyCountyFair.com or call (618) 498-5848. After July 1, call the fair office at (618) 498-3422.

