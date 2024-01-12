CARROLLTON - Obstructing justice, illegal possession of fireworks, and several drug charges have been filed against four individuals in Greene County since the beginning of the year.

Brooke R. Johnson, 33, of Beardstown, was charged with obstructing justice, illegal possession of fireworks, adult use of cannabis in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a license that had been suspended/revoked. She was arrested and taken into custody by the White Hall Police Department on Jan. 5, 2024 before being transferred to another facility.

Christopher M. Cherry, 38, of Carrollton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 2, 2024. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department and has since been released under the pretrial release conditions of the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act.

Adam J. Shasteen, 40, homeless, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Jan. 1, 2024 before being given a Notice To Appear in court.

Jacob D. Edwards, 29, of Roodhouse, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Macoupin County Court. Edwards was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Jan. 4, 2024 before being transferred to another facility.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

