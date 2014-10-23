ALTON, IL -- Occasional memory lapses are common and often a consequence of stress or aging. Sometimes they are a symptom of a more serious condition. Learn how early diagnosis of memory disorders is essential to either delay the disease progression or reverse the cause of the dementia by attending “Memory Loss - Is it normal aging and can it be prevented?”

The free program is sponsored by OASIS and will be presented from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 6, in the Alton Memorial Hospital cafeteria meeting rooms. Dr. Scott J. Arbaugh, MD, a psychiatrist with the AMH Center for Senior Renewal, will lead the presentation. For more information or to register, call 800-392-0936.

That same day, OASIS is also sponsoring “From Loneliness to Social Satisfaction” from 1 to 3 p.m. in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms. Mona Resnik, MA, will lead the presentation. Nearly 20 percent of the U.S. population cite feelings of isolation as a major source of unhappiness in their lives. In this interactive class, learn to recognize the difference between normal brief periods of loneliness due to life events and chronic loneliness that can affect your physical and mental health. Assess the needs that you or a loved one has for connection and learn ways to achieve a balance for overall well-being.

