ALTON, IL -- Eleven million Americans over age 65 fall down each year. Don’t become a statistic. Whether you’ve had a fall or just want to learn how to prevent one, attend “Free From Falls,” a free presentation scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, in Alton Memorial Hospital’s cafeteria meeting rooms.

Kristine Ward, MS, PT, of BJC Home Care Services, will lead the presentation, which is sponsored by OASIS. You will leave knowing what you can do to prevent falls and the community resources available. A balance screening will be held following the lecture to assess your mobility and balance.

Space is limited. To register, call 800-392-0936 today.