ALTON – Staying active is an important part of treating your diabetes. Kristine Ward of BJC Home Care Services will present “Diabetes? Yes, You Can Exercise!” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, in the Alton Memorial Hospital cafeteria meeting rooms.

The free presentation, sponsored by OASIS, will show you how to incorporate activity and exercise into your daily routine and help you manage your diabetes. Whether or not you take medication for diabetes, or care for someone who has diabetes, this class aims to give exercise principles for diabetics to incorporate a general wellness program into their daily lives.

Lisa James, the diabetes educator at Alton Memorial, will also present information about services offered at AMH during the program.

To register for this free program, call 800-392-0936.

