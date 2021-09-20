EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Public Works Department announced today that on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, Oakland Avenue in Edwardsville will be closed for road work.

"It is expected the road will be back open by the end of the day," Ryan Zwijack, city engineer, said. "Local access will be maintained at all times."

During the closure, motorists need to use alternate routes.

"The city appreciates the cooperation of residents during this process," Zwijack said.

For more information, contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 for any other information.