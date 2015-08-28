All Proceeds benefit Giving Veterans Hope, Inc., a non-for-profit organization whose goal is to improve the quality of life for military veterans and their families.

EDWARDSVILLE – The 3rd Annual Tom Gusewelle Memorial Golf Outing will be held on Saturday, September 5 at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville, Illinois (1:00 p.m. shotgun start). 100% of proceeds benefits Giving Veterans Hope and will assist veterans in a variety of ways.

Event to include; 18 holes 4 person scramble with golf cart, lunch at registration, catered dinner buffet, complimentary snacks & beverages, contests & prizes, silent auction (donations welcome) and loads of fun!!

Giving Veterans Hope was established in 2013 in loving memory of Thomas Gusewelle, MSW, LCSW. Tom was a dedicated social worker at the VA Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri who was devoted to improving the lives of military veterans and their families. This event was created as a way to remember Tom and carry on his legacy and passion for military veterans. To date, Giving Veterans Hope, Inc. has been able to provide Honor Flights for veterans (www.gslhonorflight.org), has made substantial donations to the VA St. Louis Fisher House (www.fisherhouseinstl.org), matched veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or Traumatic Brain Injury with service or therapeutic companion dogs (most of which are rescued from shelters) through Soldier’s Best Friend (www.soldiersbestfriend.org), and provided clothing, supplies and furniture to local veterans in need.

This year, Giving Veterans Hope is also proud to support Oak Brook Golf Club as they participate in Patriot Golf Day, jointly supported by The PGA of America and the United States Golf Association, to raise funds for Folds of Honor scholarships. $1 per golfer registered for our event will benefit this charity.

Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities available. For more information and to register for the 3rd Annual Tom Gusewelle Memorial Golf Outing, please visit www.givingveteranshope.org or contact Lori Eder at 618-304-8491

About Folds of Honor; Of the one million-plus dependents adversely affected by deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, nearly nine out of 10 do not qualify for federal scholarship assistance. Folds of Honor seeks to meet this need by providing annual educational scholarships to the military families of those who have been killed or disabled while in active duty. These help support private education tuition, tutoring and educational summer camps for children K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and children. Since its founding in 2007, the organization is proud to have awarded over 7,500 scholarships, including over 2,000 in 2014.

Some other great events coming up at Oak Brook Golf Club;

August 30 th & September 6 th , 1 Man Scramble, 10:00 am shotgun

& September 6 , 1 Man Scramble, 10:00 am shotgun September 3rd & 10th, Par 3 Scramble, 8:00 am shotgun

Call Oak Brook Golf Club for more details or to sign up. 618-656-5600.

