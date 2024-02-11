QUINCY - Bryson Nuttall and Blake Mink of Edwardsville will be the only two area wrestlers who will compete in the IHSA Class 3A state tournament, while all the other Tiger wrestlers, along with those from Alton, Collinsville and Granite City, were eliminated in the Quincy sectional meet, held Saturday at Blue Devil Gym.

Edwardsville, by way of their win in the Quincy regional last week, will wrestle in the team sectional in two weeks at a site to be announced. The team title is determined by a dual meet competition.

Nuttall finished fourth at 106 pounds, losing in the third place bout by fall to Rocky Seibel of Belleville West at 1:27, still qualifying for state, while at 113 pounds, Tyler Perry was eliminated, losing his final match to Jonathan Theodor of Oswego by fall at 34 seconds. Ryan Richie was eliminated at 120 pounds. dropping a close 2-0 decision to Aiden Villar of Plainfield East in his final match, while Levi Wilkinson was eliminated at 126 pounds, being pinned in his final bout by Kaidge Richardson of Frankfort Lincoln-Way East at 1:58.

Logan Hiller was eliminated at 138 pounds, losing in his final bout to Donovan Rosauer of Yorkville 4-2, while Mink finished third at 144 pounds, taking the third-place match over Dominick Coronado of Yorkville by fall at 2:48. Aiden Stamp was eliminated at 157 pounds, losing his final bout 6-2 to Zander Kelly of Moline, while Brendan Landau was eliminated by Jerry Nino of Plainfield East at 165 pounds by fall at 2:20.

Max Miller was eliminated at 175 pounds, losing a 6-3 decision to Lincoln-Way East's Jackson Zaeske in his final match, while Simon Schulte was eliminated at 190 pounds by Luke Chrisse of Yorkville by fall at 29 seconds in his last match, and Roman Janek was eliminated at 215 pounds. losing to Yorkville's Ben Alvarez 6-1 in his last bout.

All four of Collinsville's wrestlers were eliminated, starting with Chase Hare at 120 pounds, losing to Richie by fall in his final match at 1:59, while Tyler Minner lost to Wilkinson in his final bout by fall at 3:18. Cody Lutz was eliminated at 165 pounds, losing his final match by fall at 5:17 to Caleb Viscogliosi of Yorkville, and Scott Snyder was eliminated at 190 pounds, losing by fall to Schulte at 1:32.

Alton's two wrestlers, Brayden Drew at 144 pounds, and Antione Phillips at 150 pounds, were both eliminated. Drew lost his final match to Matthias Hautzinger of Plainfield Central 7-6, while Phillips lost in his final bout to Kaden Meyer of Minooka 8-6. Granite's only wrestler, Braxton Tolley, was eliminated at 132 pounds, losing his last bout to Liam Zimmerman of Lockport Township 11-1.

Nuttall and Mink will represent the Tigers and the area in the state Class 3A meet, which will be held at State Farm Center in Champaign-Urbana on Feb. 15-17.

