With Earth Day and the City-Wide Spring Litter Cleanup approaching, the Alton Police Department would like to remind residents of the role of the Nuisance Abatement Task Force.

Created around 2000 as part of the Weed & Seed Strategy, the Nuisance Abatement Task Force is designed to address the top problem properties in Alton. The Alton Police Department, Alton Building and Zoning Department, Madison County States Attorney's Office, Alton City Attorney's Office, Illinois State Police, and Madison County Probation meet monthly to discuss the top problem properties.

Lt. Mike McNamara of the Alton Police Department said, “The Task Force has been very instrumental in attacking the drug problem, nuisance houses, junk and trash, abandoned vehicles, and other violations that diminish the quality of life for Alton’s residents. The Task Force has also made numerous arrests and cited hundreds of building code violations since 2003.”

Chief of Police David Hayes said, “Citizen involvement is the cornerstone of Nuisance Abatement. The most effective component of our Community Policing strategy is bringing all of the City's resources and our neighborhood residents together into one effort."

The City-Wide Spring Litter Pickup is scheduled for April 17th, at 9:00 A.M. Residents who are aware of a problem property where there is suspicious activity, garbage, unkempt grass, noise or other problems are encouraged to report the address to the Nuisance Abatement Task Force by calling 465-5948.

