SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the 2017 Third Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators can be found on IDPH’s website and contains additional information about the violations.

The facilities listed below were cited with type “AA” or “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act processed during the third quarter of 2017. An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result, or has resulted.

July

The following two facilities were cited for “AA” violations.

• Champaign County Nursing Home, a skilled care facility located in Urbana. The facility was fined $50,000.

• Thomas Lombard House, an intermediate care facility for the developmentally disabled located in Momence. The facility was fined $12,500.

The following skilled care facilities were cited for “A” violations and each fined $25,000.

• Bethany Rehab & HHC, DeKalb

• Collinsville Rehab & Health CC, Collinsville

• The Springs at Crystal Lake, Crystal Lake

• United Methodist Village North Campus, Lawrenceville

• Warren Barr Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire



August

The following skilled care facilities were cited with “A” violations and each fined $25,000.

• Aperion Care Cairo (formerly Daystar Nursing & Rehab Center), Cairo

• Champaign County Nursing Home, Urbana

• Citadel Care Center Elgin, Elgin

• DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing, DeKalb

• Friendship Village Schaumburg, Schaumburg

• Heartland of Peoria, Peoria

• Hillcrest Retirement Village, Round Lake Beach

• Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline

• Integrity HC of Godfrey, Godfrey

• Parkway Manor, Marion

• Rosewood Care Center - Galesburg, Galesburg

• Symphony of Joliet, Joliet

September

The following skilled and intermediate care facilities were cited with “A” violations and each fined $25,000.

• Forest City Rehab & Nursing Center, Rockford

• Glenshire Nursing & Rehab Center, Richton Park

• Lexington Health Care Center-Lombard, Lombard

• Snyder Village, Metamora

