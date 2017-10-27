SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the 2017 Third Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators can be found on IDPH’s website and contains additional information about the violations.

The facilities listed below were cited with type “AA” or “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act processed during the third quarter of 2017. An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result, or has resulted.

July
The following two facilities were cited for “AA” violations.

Champaign County Nursing Home, a skilled care facility located in Urbana. The facility was fined $50,000.
Thomas Lombard House, an intermediate care facility for the developmentally disabled located in Momence. The facility was fined $12,500.

The following skilled care facilities were cited for “A” violations and each fined $25,000.

Bethany Rehab & HHC, DeKalb
Collinsville Rehab & Health CC, Collinsville
The Springs at Crystal Lake, Crystal Lake
United Methodist Village North Campus, Lawrenceville
Warren Barr Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire


August
The following skilled care facilities were cited with “A” violations and each fined $25,000.

Aperion Care Cairo (formerly Daystar Nursing & Rehab Center), Cairo
Champaign County Nursing Home, Urbana
Citadel Care Center Elgin, Elgin
DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing, DeKalb
Friendship Village Schaumburg, Schaumburg
Heartland of Peoria, Peoria
Hillcrest Retirement Village, Round Lake Beach
Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline
Integrity HC of Godfrey, Godfrey
Parkway Manor, Marion
Rosewood Care Center - Galesburg, Galesburg
Symphony of Joliet, Joliet

September
The following skilled and intermediate care facilities were cited with “A” violations and each fined $25,000.

Forest City Rehab & Nursing Center, Rockford
Glenshire Nursing & Rehab Center, Richton Park
Lexington Health Care Center-Lombard, Lombard
Snyder Village, Metamora

