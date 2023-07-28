MARYVILLE – Emergency Department Nurse, Madison Roam, RN, of Anderson Hospital was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. The nomination submitted read:

"Madison was the first person I encountered when the paramedics wheeled me into the Emergency Room. She was the nurse that helped me change into a hospital gown somehow preserving my modesty in a room of 6 men. She was competent, efficient, caring, professional, and personable all at the same time. I came into ER with chest pain during an evening where the department was swamped. A lot of my time was spent waiting for test results. Even though Madison had a lot of other patients that evening, she always checked on me to make sure that I didn't need anything, that I wasn't in pain, etc. It was a very long night. After about 7 hrs, it was finally decided that I would be admitted, but no room/bed was available on the floor. Madison went in search of a hospital bed to be brought to the ER because I had spent over 8 hrs on a gurney, none could be found. It finally calmed down for the Emergency room staff and Madison could tell that I was getting anxious laying there, my family members had gone home, I was uncomfortable on the gurney, so Madison spent time with me, doing vital signs, checking IV sites, all the while talking to me. After a while, we deduced that we are in fact almost neighbors. Madison is young and at the beginning of her nursing career, but she is showing the compassion and professionalism of a nurse that is much older with more nursing time behind her. She is truly an asset to Anderson Hospital and especially to the Emergency Department. I want to thank her for taking such excellent care of me on a crazy night in the ER."

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Doctor of Humane Letters (h.c) and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, "When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Anderson Hospital are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to http://DAISYfoundation.org







