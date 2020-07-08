GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department announced today that it will now take a zero-tolerance approach to city fireworks displays that are not done in conjunction with city ordinances.

"We have been lenient with our enforcement of fireworks," the Granite City Police Department said in an announcement on Wednesday morning. "Yes, they are illegal in Illinois and also by city ordinance. In lieu of the annual city fireworks show being canceled, we did notice that some of you really stepped up and put on quite a display.

"We will begin to take a zero-tolerance approach, as we are still receiving numerous complaints. You will be subject to an ordinance violation, which carries up to a $750 fine or a Class A Misdemeanor, which could result in your arrest."

