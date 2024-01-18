GREENVILLE - Numerous area students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the fall 2023 semester.

To qualify for the Greenville University Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR

Alton, IL

Christopher Hellrung, JR

Eva Schwaab, SR

Hailey Wright, JR



Bethalto, IL

Megan Belangee, SR

Janie Edel, SR



Brighton, IL

Jillian Beilsmith, SO

David Watkins, SO



East Alton, IL

Bryan Copeland, SR

Stephanie Kamp, SR



Edwardsville, IL

Gloria Bremer, FR

Eowyn Dorethy, JR



Glen Carbon, IL

Christopher Green-Williams, FR

Clarence Johnson, FR



Godfrey, IL

Hope Wind, SR



Granite City, IL

Grace Phillips, SR



Jerseyville, IL

Josephine Lohr, FR



Wood River, IL

Kaitlin Barger, JR

Jacey Trask, SR

