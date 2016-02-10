EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville members of the National Residence Hall Honorary (NRHH) volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House in St. Louis on Saturday, Feb. 6. The volunteers prepared dinner and dessert for the guests of the house.

“Taking time out of my day to do something for someone so they have one less thing to worry about felt great,” said Marcus Powell, NRHH member and resident assistant in SIUE’s Evergreen Hall. “Nothing at that moment was more important than making sure the families were well taken care of.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Volunteers included Laura Minor, Quran Green, Courtney Gross, Kelsey Fark, Mitch Zurliene, Katie Krieshok, Marcus Powell, Stephanie Garriott, Frank Shadwell and Alyiah Butler, along with NRHH advisors McKenzie Whitaker and Alexis Paladini.

The NRHH hosts several volunteer opportunities throughout the year. It is the recognition branch of the National Association of College and University Residence Halls (NACURH).

http://www.siue.edu/