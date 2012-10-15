*ALTON, IL—* State Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) will be hosting a Gun Rights Rally on Wednesday, October 17 at the Sportsman’s Club Banquet Hall at 3109 Godfrey Rd. in Godfrey at 6 PM.

Beiser will be joined by Todd Vandermyde, state lobbyist for the National Rifle Association (NRA), and give an update about recent efforts to stop encroachment on the rights of Illinois’ gun owners.

“This is an exciting opportunity for all gun owners and advocates to hear about progress being made to stop anti-gun bills and pass pro-gun legislation,” Beiser said. “I hope anyone who is interested in getting involved and helping advocate for pro-gun bills is able to stop by the free

rally to learn more.”

Beiser is one of the lead sponsors of concealed carry legislation and helped lead an effort to affirm the self-defense rights of citizens in their own homes. Beiser received an A rating from the NRA and was recently endorsed as their candidate for state representative. For more information about the upcoming event please contact Dan Beiser’s campaign office at (618) 301-2668.

What: Gun Rights Rally with State Rep. Dan Beiser and the NRA

When: Wednesday, October 17, 6 PM

Where: Sportsman’s Club Banquet Hall

3109 Godfrey Rd. Godfrey

