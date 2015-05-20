Kennedy Crause Inc. has now opened its second Main Street Brewing Company located at 180 E. Center Drive in Alton which is in the Alton Square Mall parking lot.

This was the former location of Amarillo Tex’s which closed its doors in early February of this year. Main Street Brewing Company opened with a VIP lunch and dinner on Tuesday which was a great success according to customers and staff.

The interior of the restaurant and bar have all been completely remodeled and are very upscale with lots of extras. The bar area is very visually appealing with an abundance of brews on tap and tables with chalk board tops. The bar itself even has charging stations on each end for your mobile devices, a convenience we all appreciate.

The menu is very diverse offering great steaks, seafood, burgers and lots of appetizers to choose from and every dish that came out to the tables were impressive and looked absolutely amazing.

“Everything here gets a thumb’s up! This place has a cozy atmosphere, excellent food and friendly, prompt service.” Said Pastor Steve Pohlman as he enjoyed a fried green tomato.

Main Street Brewing Company will be open beginning today from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. They are closed on Mondays however they do offer a free beer school at the Belleville location on Monday evenings by reservation that is a lot of fun.

“I just ate at the new Main Street Brewing Company in Alton and it was the best meal I've had out since the last time at Lemp Mansion,” said Chantel Underwood-Ehlers after eating at Main Street. “I highly recommend it! My husband had the beer sampler and was very impressed with their brews as well. Save room for desert, the cheesecake was most excellent! If you go when Kaci is working, I guarantee excellent service too!”

Main Street Brewing Company is sure to be a great dining experience for the area. Everyone left with a full stomach and a smile on opening day. You can visit their website to see what’s going on at Main Street Brewing Company or to get a look at the menu at www.mainstreetbrewingco.com.

