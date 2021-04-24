ST. LOUIS – Seasonal and full-time employment opportunities — including culinary and riverboat-specific positions — are now available at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, located below the Gateway Arch on the St. Louis Riverfront.

As the 2021 travel and tourism season shifts into high gear, the riverboats are hosting safe, in-person, open hiring events, where applicants can meet with riverboat leadership, apply and interview at the event.

Outgoing and customer-focused individuals interested in a fun work environment on the Mississippi River should attend one of the in-person hiring events Tuesday, April 27 through Saturday, May 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. daily.

Interested applicants should visit gatewayarchjobs.com for a full listing of openings and application details. You must be 16 years or older to apply, unless noted otherwise. Positions include but are not limited to:

Line cooks

General kitchen staff

Servers (must be 18 years or older)

Cashiers

Cruise coordinators

Bartenders (must be 21 years or older)

Deckhands

$300 HIRING INCENTIVE: New employees are eligible for a $300 hiring incentive. To qualify, new employees must be on time for all shifts and maintain 20 hours per week availability. Eligible employees will receive $100 on first, third, and fifth paychecks (payment dates may vary depending on start date).

WHAT: Riverboats at the Gateway Arch Open Hiring Events

WHEN: Daily, Tuesday, April 27 through Saturday, May 1; 1 to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63102.

Parking is available on the St. Louis Riverfront levee.

To access the riverfront, take Chouteau Avenue east and turn left onto Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard (at the mural wall). Continue north on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, past Poplar Street to enter levee parking on the right. (Parking availability is subject to weather and river conditions.) Vehicle access to the riverboats from North Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Laclede’s Landing is unavailable.

The hiring events will be held on the Becky Thatcher riverboat.

COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS: Face coverings are required at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch and social distancing guidelines are enforced. For riverboat health and safety protocols and policies, visit gatewayarch.com/new-riverboat-protocols.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit gatewayarchjobs.com. Additional hiring steps include a criminal background check and drug screening.

About the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch — the Becky Thatcher and the Tom Sawyer — are a short walk from the Laclede’s Landing MetroLink Station and offer a variety of Mississippi River excursions with unique themes and breathtaking views of the St. Louis skyline, including the popular St. Louis Riverfront, Blues and Sunday Brunch cruises. A complete 2021 cruise schedule can be found at gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

