Abigail Scyoc of Alton Middle School and Ariana Scoggins of Gilson Brown Elementary were named as Students of the Month for November by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

Article continues after sponsor message

Abigail Scyoc is the daughter of Thomas and Michelle Scyoc of Godfrey. She chose Target for her gift card and the 5A’s for her donation. Abigail is a 7th grade at Alton Middle School (AMS). Abigail is in the Piasa House. She is a straight A student and excels in all of her academics. She shows impressive work ethic and serves as a peer tutor at AMS, assisting students in reading and math. She goes above and beyond expectations on a regular basis. She is helpful and respectful toward all peers and possesses honorable character that allows her peers to see her as a role model.

Ariaina Scoggins is the daughter of Angela Scoggins of Alton. She is a 3rd grader at Gilson Brown Elementary School. She chose Justice 4 Girls for her gift card and Leaps of Love for her donation. (An organization that helps families who have children with cancer.) Ariana is an inspiration and role model to her peers and teachers and everyone else with whom she comes in contact. She has a positive attitude and outlook towards life and shows compassion and concerns for others always before herself. Ariana plans on being a brain surgeon when she grows up to help other children who have brain cancer.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

More like this: