GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College's Music Department has several upcoming concerts in November, including holiday concerts, Brown Bag Salons and student recitals.

L&C's Student Recital will take place at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. The public is invited to hear talented students perform exceptional pieces. All recitals are free and open to the public.

At noon Wednesday, Nov. 7, a Brown Bag Salon will feature a music and art presentation of French musicians and artists. The presentation will feature Susan Parton Stanard, Barbara Kramer, Pauline Stillwell and Ann Davidson and will be held in Ringhausen Music Building. As with all Brown Bag Salons, the event is free and open to the public, and guests are encouraged to bring their lunches.

The L&C Jazz Band Concert, under the direction of Tim Jarden, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, in the Advance Technology Center, Trimpe Room 141.

The Limited Edition Holiday Concert, entitled "Caroler's Noel," will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, at Evangelical United Church of Christ located at 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey. This concert will be held in conjunction with the Hayner Library Recital Series, and seating reservations are not needed.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, L&C's Guitar Ensemble and Wind Ensemble will perform in the Ringhausen Music Building.

Another L&C student recital will take place at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, L&C's Choral Holiday Concert, entitled "Sleigh Bells and Snowflakes," will be held in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery. The holiday concert will feature the Concert Choir, Limited Edition and the Riverbend Children's Chorus.

November's last Brown Bag Salon will take place at noon Wednesday, Nov. 28. and will feature the L&C Improvisation Ensemble under the direction of Louis Michael.

For the complete fall 2012 L&C Music Calendar visit www.lc.edu/music or for more information call the music office at (618) 468-4731.

More like this: