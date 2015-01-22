ALTON – The National Great Rivers Museum, operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will be closed on January 27, 2015 due to a planned electrical outage. The facility is having electrical smart meters installed to help improve and monitor its energy efficiency. During this time, visitors are encouraged to visit the Audubon Center at Riverlands for winter bird viewing and regional visitor information.

The National Great Rivers Museum’s normal operating hours are 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily. For more information, please call 618-462-6979.

