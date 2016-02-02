ALTON - Notice is hereby given by the Historical Commission of the City of Alton, Illinois, that a public hearing will be held in the Alton City Council Chambers, 101 E. Third Street, Alton, Illinois, on Tuesday, March 8, 2016, at 7:00 p.m. regarding the proposed re-inventorying of the Middletown Historic District.

Upon conclusion of the public hearing, the Historical Commission may take action on necessary steps to advance this update project. Interested parties may submit comments at the public hearing or mail comments to the Alton Historical Commission at 101 E. Third Street, Alton, Illinois, 62002. All mailed comments must be received prior to the commencement of the public hearing.

If prospective attendees require an interpreter or other access accommodation needs, please contact the Alton City Clerk’s Office at 618-463-3522 no later than 48 hours prior to the commencement of the meeting to arrange the accommodations.

