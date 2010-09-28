Trivia Night Oct. 23 at Alton Memorial Hospital Benefits Arthritis Foundation

ALTON, IL – If your brain is packed with a lot of otherwise useless information and you want to show that off while helping a good cause, the Alton Memorial Hospital cafeteria is the place to be on Saturday, Oct. 23.

AMH is holding a trivia night at 7 p.m. that night, complete with 10 rounds of 10 questions each. Proceeds from the fun-filled evening will benefit the 2010 Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run, which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, at Alton’s Gordon Moore Park.

Teams are encouraged to bring their own food and enjoy the evening. Soda, popcorn and water will be provided. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, a silent auction and door prizes. Mulligans will also be available for $1 each, or a maximum of 10 (no more than one used per round) for $10.

Admission for the trivia night is $15 per person or $120 for a table of eight. Tables of fewer than eight people will be accepted.

For more information or to reserve a table, call Becky Chester at 618-463-7269 or Jody Basola at 618-463-7301. Checks should be made payable to the Arthritis Foundation.

