ALTON, IL -- If your brain is packed with a lot of otherwise useless information and you want to show that off while helping a good cause, the Alton Memorial Hospital Relay For Life team is looking for your help.

AMH is holding a trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey. All proceeds from the fun-filled evening will benefit the 2013 Relay For Life Riverbend, which is held each summer by the American Cancer Society and raises money for cancer education and research.

“I’ve been involved with Relay For Life since I’ve been at Alton Memorial and I also love trivia nights, so this is a natural for me,” says Dave Whaley, senior coordinator of Public Relations at AMH. “There’s nothing better than having a fun evening while also raising money for such a worthy cause. My mother died four years ago after battling cancer for 10 years, so the efforts of the American Cancer Society and Relay For Life in particular are very special to me.”

Whaley is from the Baby Boomer generation, which could be a hint for some of the questions related to sports, pop culture and history in general, he says. But there will also be some questions for a younger audience.

“The middle of winter is a great time for trivia nights,” he says. “People can get cabin fever, but this is a chance to get out on a Saturday evening and have a lot of fun. There are so many people who have been touched by cancer -- whether it’s themselves, a family member or a friend. We encourage all of them to reserve a table for the evening and have a great time while raising money for this excellent cause.”

Soda and popcorn will be provided and there will be a cash bar. Absolutely no beverages can be brought in from the outside, but teams are encouraged to bring their own food and snacks. There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes, plus a silent auction is planned.

Admission is $15 per person (for tables of fewer than eight people) or $120 for a table of 8-10 people. To reserve your space or for more information, call Dave Whaley at 618-433-7947 or e-mail him at drw5445@bjc.org. Checks should be made payable to the American Cancer Society.

