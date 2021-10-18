CARLINVILLE - A selection of beautifully created notecards with scenic photos of popular local landmarks is now on sale at the Carlinville Public Library.

Notecards for a Cause are the production of Andrea Duncan, a longtime Carlinville resident who is active in numerous efforts to promote the history and tourism of the area.

The notecards feature eye-catching photography by Duncan of some of Carlinville’s best-loved attractions, including the new depot, the gazebo on the square, and a variety of Christmas-themed shots.

The cards, which are a quick and easy holiday gift, sell for $5 each. All proceeds benefit the Carlinville Public Library Roof Fund.

Area residents are invited to stop by the library and take a look at the cards. For more information, contact the library at 217-854-3505 or mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.

