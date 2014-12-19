GODFREY – For 20-year-old Daniel Nosce, working with people is a calling.

Currently, he is touching the lives of hundreds of local students through his role as Student Activities president at Lewis and Clark Community College and his work at the Riverbender.com Community Center in downtown Alton.

“I originally was studying to become an elementary school teacher, but after volunteering and working at the community center and working with people in Student Activities, I think my calling is to operate a non-profit business where I can help people,” Nosce said.

John Hentrich, owner of Riverbender.com Community Center, said Nosce has been an asset to the center for the last five years.

“He has been our go-to person for so many things and he is either working or volunteering for nearly every event we have here,” Hentrich said. “The cool thing is that he does it just because of his love for the place and most of his efforts are volunteer. Hopefully we are making that impact on lots of kids. There are a number of them that have really gotten involved and enjoy helping.”

Nosce, a 2013 graduate of Alton High School, is a Business major and Music minor at Lewis and Clark. He has received several honors and awards, including the Golden Eagle Scholar Award in 2013, Piasa Music Scholarship Award in 2014, and a Talent Scholarship.

Recently, Nosce helped organize and host the Illinois Community College Student Activities Association’s Fall Student Leadership Conference held at Lewis and Clark. The event brought together more than 250 community college students and activity advisors from 19 colleges in the state.

“Helping organize the conference was a great experience and everyone who attended was so impressed with the beauty of our campus,” Nosce said. “I attended a student conference earlier this year in our state and looking back, I realize Lewis and Clark doesn’t have many issues that other students discussed about their community colleges, so we are very fortunate.”

Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings said Nosce is a good leader and has a bright future ahead of him.

“Daniel has invigorated our Student Activities program. He understands it is important for students to have options for extra-curricular involvement and works hard with his team to provide a lot of activities for our students,” Hennings said. “He gets along well with everyone, has great leadership skills, a lot of drive and isn’t afraid of putting in time and effort to make an event successful.”

Nosce said Hennings is one of his mentors, along with his mother, father and Tim Jarden, director of the L&C and Alton High School Jazz Bands.

“I love teaching, playing, writing and listening to music, and of course hanging out with my friends,” Nosce said. “All of my memories at Lewis and Clark so far have been good. If you see me on campus, feel free to introduce yourself because I love meeting new people.”

Spring classes begin Jan. 20 at Lewis and Clark. For more information visit www.lc.edu.

