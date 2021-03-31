DEKALB – Two goals from Mid-American Conference scoring leader Nick Markanich lifted Northern Illinois to a 2-0 win over SIUE men's soccer Wednesday, extending the Cougars' losing streak to three games.

SIUE slipped to 4-4 overall and 1-4 in the MAC. Northern Illinois improved to 4-5-1 overall and 3-3 in MAC play.

"Our mentality wasn't there today," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "It's on me for not having them prepared and ready to play."

The Huskies got on the board just more than a minute ahead of halftime when Markanich netted his first goal of the day. He took a cross from the right from Adrian Corona and finished with a half-volley past SIUE goalkeeper Lluís Martorell.

Markanich struck again early in the second half as NIU converted on the counter-attack. Irvin Dominguez played Markanich into the clear and after carrying into the box, Markanich beat Martorell with a low shot to the keeper's left.

Markanich scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season. He leads the Conference in goals and total points.

"He's a very good player," Wassermann said. "You can't give a player like that those kinds of chances."

The Cougars outshot the Huskies 11-9 in total, but managed just a single shot on goal, coming from Andres Delascio. NIU finished with six shots on goal. Martorell finished the game with four saves.

"We forced one save today, again," Wassermann added. "We are encouraging guys to cross and to shoot and for whatever reasons they are not wanting to."

SIUE currently is scheduled to next play April 7 when Northern Illinois makes the return trip to Korte Stadium for a 3 p.m. game.

