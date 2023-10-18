EDWARDSVILLE – North Myrtle Street will be closed to all traffic for several days starting Monday, October 23, while the existing asphalt pavement is removed and replaced. North Myrtle Street runs between St. Louis Street and Randle Street.

Weather permitting, the project will get underway about 7 a.m. on Monday, October 23. North Myrtle Street is expected to reopen sometime on Wednesday, October 25.

The City appreciates everyone’s patience and cooperation while the project is ongoing. While City crews and equipment are on site, drivers in that area are asked to please use caution.

Anyone with questions about the project can call the City’s Public Works Department at 618-692-7535.

