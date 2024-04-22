VIRDEN - North Mac High School will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 8:45 am to 1:30 pm on Wednesday, May 8th at 231 West Fortune Street, inside Donor Bus.

What: North Mac High School Community Blood Drive

When: Wednesday, May 8th, 8:45 am - 1:30 pm

Where: Donor Bus, 231 West Fortune Street, Virden, IL

Appointments: To donate, please contact Tina Leonard at (217) 494-2436 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60085 to locate the drive. Appointments are requested. You may also schedule with ImpactLife at 800-747-5401.

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 3/13/24 are eligible to give at this drive.

About Blood Donation: Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is the provider of blood products and services to more than 125 hospitals and Emergency Medical Services in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to Carlinville Area Hospital.

All donors will receive an ImpactLife Promo Voucher for their choice of either an EGift Card-Target, Amazon, Walmart etc., use Bonus Points in our online Donor Loyalty Store or direct a donation to Best Friends Animal Society.

