GODFREY/ALTON - Arrow Custom Signs, Lighting, and Outdoor Advertising, Inc. owner Lance Demond started in the sign business when he was a little kid, and over 40 years later, his work is still visible all over the Riverbend region.

The business is featured in the North Alton-Godfrey Business Spotlight series. Arrow Custom Signs, Lighting, and Outdoor Advertising, Inc. has a wide variety of products they offer to local businesses as well as 85 billboard locations in the area. Demond explained that the business has grown alongside the Riverbend and organizations like the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council.

“What’s interesting about our business is we do it from the ground up,” he explained. “We start with the design of it, fabrication of it, concept of installation. We have to drill holes, set poles, pour concrete, proper footings, have to have equipment, crane trucks, bucket trucks to be able to hoist the signs. It’s really a great and interesting job.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Demond’s father owned a sign company when he was a child, and he spent many years working alongside his parents before becoming a sketch artist. He remembers drawing and painting signs by hand before computerized designs became standard.

When he opened Arrow, he decided to focus on outdoor advertising. The company quickly expanded to include lighting and signs. He recounted “quite a few big jobs” that Arrow has completed throughout the years. The company has evolved alongside the industry as digital signs become more popular.

“It always changes and you have to stay current on the changes,” Demond said. “Originally it was bill posting, which was paper billboards that were pasted on a billboard…Then there’s always been hand-painted billboards, which is what I learned on…Since then, things have changed to the digital era. They’re very expensive, but for the dollar, the investment really works out well.”

Demond has enjoyed growing his company over the past several decades, and he looks forward to more growth in the future. He noted that the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council is “very strong” and helps business owners connect. Like the council, the sign business requires a lot of hard work, but Demond said it’s worth it to enjoy success.

“Obviously, you get out of it what you put into it,” he said. “You really need to stay out in front of people. Things change all the time. You have to have your concepts and be able to change with the times. You have to stay aggressive. You have to put your nose to the grindstone. And that’s more important than anything, being consistent and staying with it, not giving up.”

For more information about the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, visit NAGBC.com. To learn about Arrow Custom Signs, Lighting, and Outdoor Advertising, Inc., check out ArrowSignsInc.com.

More like this: