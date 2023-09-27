GODFREY/ALTON - The North-Alton Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC) is as busy as ever, and they invite you to join them as they advocate for the community.

NAGBC is made up of individuals and businesses in the Riverbend region. They meet once a month to network and update each other on local happenings and how people can get involved in volunteer efforts or boost their businesses.

“It’s a little different dynamic than most of the other organizations in the area, and I think that has been the magic formula,” Martha Morse said. “When you go to that meeting, it opens your eyes to other things that are going on in the area that maybe you can participate in. You need to know those things. You need to understand the dynamics of our area and stay on top of it.”

Morse is the NAGBC Chair of the Membership Committee and represents 1st MidAmerica Credit Union. NAGBC currently has around 150 members who meet once a month at luncheons led by President Zeke Jabusch.

“I think that’s another reason why it’s so well attended, because people want to know what’s going on in the area and really participate and also help support those members and what they’re doing,” Morse added.

Keith Neuber, CEO of Kreative Kids Learning Center, echoed that sentiment. Even businesses that are usually competitors can find common ground at the meetings and enjoy socializing with each other.

Neuber also noted the benefits of hearing about new projects and programs directly from the source, pointing out that State Representative Amy Elik’s speech at a recent NAGBC meeting helped him understand more about the community on both the state and local levels.

“It’s so refreshing to get real information from somebody who you know has been there and knows what’s going on in this process instead of the rhetoric you sometimes hear,” he said. “Both of the mayors, [Godfrey] Mayor Mike [McCormick] and [Alton Mayor] David [Goins], they’re both part of the business council. They’re there all the time. They’re sharing. It’s a network of not just businesses but the organizations in the community.”

NAGBC also participates in several community service projects. Members water the flowers in Alton throughout the summer, and they partner with the Village of Godfrey to host a “Breakfast With Santa” event every Christmas, in addition to other projects or volunteer opportunities they encounter throughout the year.

In November, the council will also introduce the new Benjamin Godfrey Entrepreneurial Speakers series. This program brings in a speaker to talk with business owners, students and teachers about entrepreneurship in the community. Check out this article on RiverBender.com to learn more about the first speaker event on Nov. 7 at Lewis and Clark Community College.

For more information about the NAGBC and how to get involved, visit their official website at nagbc.com. You can become a member for $25 a month or join the council as a business for $55. According to Morse and Neuber, it’s well worth it to stay engaged with the community.

“I’ve been in a lot of organizations and meetings. This is the one that I’ve fallen in love with,” Neuber said. “This is the most supportive, community-minded group of people, and it just keeps growing because we’re there supporting each other.”

