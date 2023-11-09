Zeke Jabusch of the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council presents a $1,000 check to Rebecca Hoffman, MD, MSPH, director of the SIU School of Medicine Family Medicine Residency program at AMH. Also in the photo, kneeling in front left to right, are residents Dr. Kyla Swain (first year), Dr. Anne Ugabi (first year) and Dr. Cristina Govas (third year); standing left to right are Olivia Klockenkemper of the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation; Rusty Ingram, AMH director of Business Development; Dr. John Richards; AMH president Dave Braasch; Margaret Freer of the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council; Zeke Jabusch of NAGBC; Debbie Turpin, chief nurse executive at AMH; Dr. Rebecca Hoffman of the SIU Residency program; Brad Goacher, AMH chief operating officer; and Cindy Bray, director of Patient Care Services at AMH.

ALTON - The North Alton-Godfrey Business Council donated $1,000 to the Alton Memorial Hospital Services Foundation on Nov. 6 in support of the SIU School of Medicine’s Family Medicine Residency program at Alton Memorial Hospital.

The Family Medicine Residency program kicked off at AMH in 2021 with its first six-member class. The program now has a full roster of 18 residents, with its first class set to graduate next summer. Dr. Nazanin Kheirkhahan, PGY-3, has signed with the BJC Medical Group and will join the AMH hospitalists staff in September.

The North Alton-Godfrey Business Council is a not-for-profit organization devoted to promoting activities and projects which the communities that it serves. Alton Memorial is a member of NAGBC.

