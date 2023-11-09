North Alton-Godfrey Business Council Donation To AMH Foundation For SIU Residency Program
ALTON - The North Alton-Godfrey Business Council donated $1,000 to the Alton Memorial Hospital Services Foundation on Nov. 6 in support of the SIU School of Medicine’s Family Medicine Residency program at Alton Memorial Hospital.
The Family Medicine Residency program kicked off at AMH in 2021 with its first six-member class. The program now has a full roster of 18 residents, with its first class set to graduate next summer. Dr. Nazanin Kheirkhahan, PGY-3, has signed with the BJC Medical Group and will join the AMH hospitalists staff in September.
The North Alton-Godfrey Business Council is a not-for-profit organization devoted to promoting activities and projects which the communities that it serves. Alton Memorial is a member of NAGBC.
