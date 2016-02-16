EDWARDSVILLE - Nori Sushi & Japanese Grill in Edwardsville has become a household name for many in the community and beyond for its fresh sushi and other Japanese items.

Nori Sushi & Japanese Grill is located at 1025 Century Drive in Edwardsville. Nori owner Chong Kim and his staff recently marked the 10th anniversary of the business. The literal 10th anniversary was in September 2015, but it was celebrated in December.

“I appreciate my loyal customers,” Kim said. “Some have been coming for 10 years since I opened. My customers are really nice.”

Kim also commended his employees, many who have been with him for multiple years.

Server Maria Brethaur is one of the employees who have been there for four years. She said she loves working for Kim and serving the customers.

“It is a great place to work and I really enjoy working with all the customers,” she said.

Nori’s weekday lunch hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner hours vary slightly, most of the time starting at 5 p.m., except Sunday.

Nori’s offers a variety of sushi rolls and all are popular, Kim said. The lobster roll is one of the most popular at Nori’s, Chong said.

Kim said one of the unsual things about Nori’s is that he, the owner, makes all of the sushi served.

“I feel our sushi is always fresh,” he said. “I love making the sushi. It is a very unique job.”

Kim started Nori Sushi & Japanese Grill after he graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a computer science degree. He said his decision to become an entrepreneur is not something he envisioned when he was growing up in South Korea, but he is glad he made the move. Chong only sees his business growing in the future.

“This is a job where I can directly work with the customers,” Kim said. “Instead of customers coming in and seeing me as just a sushi chef, I think those who have come in for a long time see me as a friend.”

For more information about Nori, contact 618-659-9400.

