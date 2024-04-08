EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified the two victims of the tragic car crash that happened on April 07, 2024, on Highway 159 South of Route 140 Fort Russell Township, Illinois.

Victim number 1 is identified as Delores A. Long, 91, of St. Louis, Mo.

The coroner said Long was operating a 2006 Nissan Sentra. For unknown reasons at this time, Long’s vehicle traveled into the path of a 2019 Dodge Caravan, hitting the second vehicle head-on.

Long was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Sakina Vernor at 1:50 p.m., April 07, 2024. Long’s preliminary cause of death is from blunt head, neck and chest trauma. A final cause of death will be issued upon completion of routine drug and alcohol testing. Funeral arrangements for Long are pending at this time.

Victim number 2 is identified as Julie L. Schroeder, 63, of Bloomingdale, IL.

Schroeder was the left rear-restrained passenger of the 2019 Dodge Caravan. She was

transported from the scene to Alton Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, Alton, by Alton Memorial Ambulance Service. Schroeder was pronounced deceased by the Emergency Room Physician at 2:20 p.m., April 07, 2024. Schroeder’s preliminary cause of death is from blunt head, chest and abdomen trauma. A final cause of death will be issued upon completion of routine drug and alcohol testing. Funeral arrangements for Schroeder are pending at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Crash

Reconstruction Unit and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

The Office of Coroner would like to extend its deepest sympathies to all involved in this tragic incident.

