BETHALTO — **July 27, 2011** —* Now is the time to recognize someone who serves the Bethalto community faithfully, perhaps with little or no recognition.

For the fourth consecutive year, Cornerstone Church is accepting nominations for four awards – the Bethalto Volunteer of the Year Award, the School Employee of the Year, the Bethalto Public Employee of the Year and the Rock of the Community Award.

Cornerstone established the awards in 2008 as a way to recognize those in the community who willing give of their time and talents to make a significant impact on the community. “We are proud to be part of the Bethalto community and the Village has been very supportive of our events such as the Fireworks and our Bike Ride and Movie Nights,” said Senior Pastor Phil Schneider. “So, we wanted to acknowledge some of the people who make Bethalto such a great place to live and work.”

The Bethalto Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes an individual who has donated his or her time to make an impact on the community during the past year. “We’re looking for someone who has stepped up and done something exceptional in our community,” said Pastor Phil.

The School Employee of the Year and the Bethalto Public Employee of the Year were created to raise awareness of the many people who serve the residents of the community, often behind the scenes. “Many times these are the “unseen stars” doing their jobs day in and day out without drawing any attention to them,” said Pastor Phil. “We want them to know we see their

efforts and appreciate the work they do.”

The fourth award is for the Rock of the Community. This award recognizes a lifetime of service to the Village of Bethalto and surrounding communities. Past winners of this award have exemplified a pattern of volunteerism through local non-profit, civic and religious organizations.

Nominations are now open and will be accepted through August 24. To nominate someone, please visit www.CstoneChurches.com<http://www.cstonechurches.com/>to complete an

application or send a letter to Cornerstone Church, PO Box 136, Bethalto, IL, 62010. Please be sure to include the name of the person being nominated, the award for which they are to be considered, the position they hold and a brief statement about why you have chosen to nominate this individual.

The award recipients will be honored during the morning worship service on Sunday, September 4 at Cornerstone Church of Bethalto and recognized later Sunday evening in a community presentation at 5:30 pm on the main stage at the Bethalto Homecoming.

