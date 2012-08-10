BETHALTO - August 9, 2012 - For the fifth consecutive year, Cornerstone Church is accepting nominations for four awards -- the Bethalto Volunteer of the Year Award, the School Employee of the Year, the Bethalto Public Employee of the Year and the Rock of the Community Award.

Cornerstone established the awards in 2008 as a way to recognize those in the community who were willing to give of their time and talents to make a significant impact on the community. "When I moved to the area a few years ago, I was impressed with the cooperation between the Village of Bethalto, local organizations, individuals and churches," said Lead Pastor Erik Scottberg. "The community has been very supportive of our efforts with the annual fireworks celebration so Cornerstone wants to acknowledgesome of the people who make Bethalto such a great place to

live and work."

The Bethalto Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes an individual who has donated his or her time to make an impact on the community during the past year. "We're looking for someone who has stepped up and done something exceptional in our community," said Pastor Erik.

The School Employee of the Year and the Bethalto Public Employee of the Year awards were created to raise awareness of the many people who serve the residents of the community, often behind the scenes."Many times these are the /unseen stars/ doing their jobs day in and day out without drawing any attention to themselves.We want them to know we see their efforts and appreciate the work they do," declared Scottberg.

Article continues after sponsor message

The fourth award is for the Rock of the Community. This award recognizes a lifetime of service to the Village of Bethalto and surrounding communities.Past winners of this award have exemplified a pattern of volunteerism through local non-profit, civic and religious organizations.

Nominations are now open and will be accepted through August 26. To nominate someone, please visit www.CstoneChurches.com to complete an application or send a letter to Cornerstone Church, PO Box 136, Bethalto, IL, 62010. Please be sure to include the name of the person being nominated, the award for which they are to be considered, the position they hold and a brief

statement about why you have chosen to nominate this individual.

The award recipients will be honored Sunday, September 2, during the morning worship serviceat Cornerstone Church of Bethalto and recognized in a community presentation later that evening on the main stage at the Bethalto Homecoming.

For more information contact Cornerstone Church Office, 618-377-7625 or office@CstoneChurches.com.

