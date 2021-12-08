ALTON — Alton Little Theater would like to provide a Community Service and give away 50-60 Tickets to the Saturday, December 18th performance of " Remembering Christmas" at 7:30 pm at the Showplace.

The 90-minute Original Concert was designed by Anne & Kevin Frakes and features Jess McCawley, Sophie Doering, Ian and Kya Wonders, and Marvin Short - and all in attendance will take home a treat bag underwritten by Duke's Bakery, My Just Desserts, and the ALT Board of Directors.

The Theater received grant money to funnel money back into Community Enrichment. Business entities or individuals are asked to nominate a family who may have struggled with health, loss, unemployment -- or to acknowledge someone who despite the worries of the past year, have nevertheless reached out to help others; ALT would like them all, if possible, to receive a free ticket(s) to see an inspiring live theater production.

To nominate someone, call the box office at 618-462-3205 by December 14th and leave information about the family's last name, address, and the potential number of tickets needed. Lee Cox, Executive Director of Alton Little Theater will send out notes from "Santa" with free tickets and an invitation to join the festivities for this one special night, underwritten by Christmas "Angels."

Tickets are still available for all three performances of this family-friendly entertainment event. And 2022 Calendars from ALT's production of CALENDAR GIRLS are still selling during the month of December - with a portion of proceeds benefitting three local cancer-care facilities.

The Theater is thankful to know that the community has shown its love and support in so many ways through the 88th season at the Showplace. ALT's Legacy programs ensure the future of Live Theater, and the Board of Directors wants the Theater to continue to enhance and support the whole region as the Community Theater now provides 12-month of entertainment for all ages and interests.

Email the Theater at altonlittletheater@ymail.org if you have additional questions about getting involved in the "Best of the Best" Live Theater.

