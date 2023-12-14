BETHALTO - Noah Thomas’ star is shining bright in Bethalto at this time with the Bulls’ junior wrestling team.

Noah brought back hardware from the 2023 WOR Kickoff Classic by taking fourth place.

The Bethalto Wrestling Club said it could not be more proud of young Noah.

“This is the hardest national tournament in the country,” the club said. “All D1 wrestlers and world champs win this event. He came within striking distance of knocking off the number 1-ranked wrestler in the country.

“He suffered an injury dropping the match 4-1 only to fall to fourth place in one of the toughest tournaments in the United States, which is no small feat. Noah is a fourth-place 12 and Under Tulsa Kickoff National All-American. He will be in the news a lot as he gets older.”

