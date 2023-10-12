ALTON - On October 22 join Trinity’s Way for their first Halloween Trivia Night. Doors open at 5 PM and will be hosted in conjunction with Moose Lodge 951. Proceeds will benefit Renee’s Rescue Sanctuary and Trinity’s Way. On top of a fun-filled night filled with Halloween trivia, there will also be a 50/50 raffle, basket raffles, and a costume contest. The event is $15/person or you can reserve a table for you and seven of your spooky friends for $120.

Trinity’s Way formed in 2018 after 17-year-old Trinity Buel was killed in a tragic car accident. The nonprofit was started by her mother, April Gray, and her godfather, Chris Unthank, to carry on Buel’s kindness and compassion for animals and the environment.

That same year, the group hosted their first annual Trinity River Festival, and the festival returns every year as a mainstay within the nonprofit. The organization uses funds raised from the festival to provide support for area animal-related and environmental organizations.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit the Trinity’s Way Facebook page.

