Dear Editor:

I am writing to ask for your help in an emerging public safety issue that has become an epidemic, texting and driving.

In recent years, there has been a spike in the number of car crash-related injuries and fatalities specifically caused by texting and driving. According to one study, wireless users that text while driving were 23 times more likely to be involved in a car crash.

The cold truth is texting-related accidents are preventable. By taking control of when and where we text, wireless users can help reduce the number of tragic accidents that result from texting while driving.

Article continues after sponsor message

Today, I am pleased to inform you of a partnership between the Illinois Municipal League and AT&T Illinois that is designed to raise awareness to ensure that everyone arrives at their destination safely. AT&T’s “IT CAN WAIT” campaign provides a clear message to motorists of the dangers of texting and driving. On September 19th, AT&T is holding its national “NO TEXT ON BOARD PLEDGE DAY.” Education is the key because no text message is worth dying for. I encourage everyone to watch a very powerful 11 minute documentary called “THE LAST TEXT” (visit www.att.com/ItCanWait).

As a representative of the Illinois Municipal League, I am very pleased that our two organizations have joined forces to address this issue that affects each of us, our friends, our families, and our children.

Sincerely,

Tom Hoechst, Mayor

City of Alton, Illinois

More like this: