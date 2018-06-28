ALTON - Several shots were fired toward a group of people gathered in the 3800 block of Coronado near the intersection with Aberdeen after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, but fortunately no one was injured.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said detectives have recovered as many as three nine-millimeter shell casings, which were reportedly fired from a red vehicle at that gathering of people. No motive in the incident has been offered at this point, and Simmons said the case is still under investigation. While no person was hit, a vehicle was reportedly struck with at least one bullet.

Simmons said more information may be available once the report has been finalized.