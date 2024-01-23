WASHINGTON, D.C. - Pat McCroy, the national co-chair of No Labels and former governor of North Carolina, recently announced the organization has called for a Department of Justice investigation into threats made against members of No Labels.

No Labels recently held a press conference to announce the investigation request, which McCroy explained in further detail on an episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

“We had the press conference to announce that we’re asking the U.S. Justice Department to investigate groups, coordinated groups that are working we think allegedly in an illegal manner to stop No Labels - and frankly, other groups - from having a chance to give voters an opportunity to have another choice on the ballot,” McCroy said.

“We think this is as important as taking away someone’s right to vote … what they’re trying to do is deny access to a ballot verbally and threatening not only people associated with No Labels, but also their families, and that is so out of bounds beyond the First Amendment that we’re calling them out on it."

A Republican himself, McCroy said that while it’s currently a “left-wing” group making these threats, he would not be surprised if right-wing groups did the same to No Labels later down the line, adding that threats should never be a part of the “political process.”

While attacks can come from both sides of the aisle, they can also come straight from the top of Washington, as the “duopoly” of the “power elite” try to stop anyone threatening the status quo.

“The power elite in D.C. want to control this duopoly, and anyone who dares challenge the duopoly is being threatened, and that’s unacceptable,” he said.

McCroy added that No Labels is currently working to secure ballot access in all 50 states for what they call their “Unity Ticket” for 2024, a selection of a presidential and vice presidential candidate who uphold No Labels’ standards of bipartisanship. He said they will likely offer a split ticket of one Democrat and one Republican candidate, which they’re aiming to have ready by Super Tuesday on March 5, 2024.

For more information about No Labels, visit their website at nolabels.org. To find out more about the investigation, check out the full interview with McCroy at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

