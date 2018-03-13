ALTON - An intent to strike was overwhelmingly approved by members of the Alton Education Association/IEA-NEA membership on Monday, March 12. At this time, no date has been set for a strike.

The strike vote was preceded by a rejection of the last, best and final offer from the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education at its first session with a federal mediator on March 6.

“The intent to strike was overwhelmingly approved by the membership,” A.E.A. negotiations chairperson Jason Chapman said. “The Association represents both certified and non-certified employees in the Alton District. The Association is looking to enhance both certified and non-certified salary schedules that have not been enhanced in some time.”

Chapman said the strike vote is about “salary for all of our members.”

“It is my hope that we can get back to the table soon to work out an agreeable settlement and avoid a strike,” he said.

Ric Stephenson, Illinois Education Association regional director, said it is the hope of the A.E.A. leadership to return to the bargaining table to reach a mutually acceptable agreement.

