GODFREY –After a big win Saturday against Heartland, the No. 2 Lewis and Clark Community College men’s soccer team will face No. 3 Lincoln Land on the L&C soccer field at 2 p.m. this Wednesday in their battle to get one step closer to winning the NJCAA Region 24 Division title.

The Trailblazers defeated No. 7 Heartland 6-2 after being tied 2-all at the end of regulation play. After two scoreless 10-minute periods of sudden-death overtime, Lewis and Clark dominated in penalty kicks to earn the win.

“It was an exciting game and we played well and so did Heartland,” said L&C Head Soccer Coach Tim Rooney. “We worked hard practicing penalty kicks in practice all week not knowing if it would come down to that, but it did and we got the win.”

The men, who are now 13-6-0 on their season, are battling for their first regional championship title since 2005.

“We have a very good group of guys, and we are looking forward to playing hard Wednesday at home,” said Rooney.

With a semifinal win against Lincoln Land Wednesday, the Trailblazers will play the winner of either No. 1 Illinois Central College or No. 4 Lincoln this Saturday at noon. The highest seeded winner has home field advantage.



High resolution photos can be downloaded at http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/sets/72157631279746146/

