No. 5 Women Play Sunday at Parkland

GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College men’s soccer team has earned a No. 2 spot in the NJCAA Region 24 Division I playoffs and has home field advantage. It is the first time since 2005 the men have earned such a high ranking in postseason play.

They will take on the No. 7-ranked Heartland at noon on Saturday, Oct. 20, at Lewis and Clark. With a win Saturday, they would play again at home at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 against either Southwestern Illinois College or Lincoln Land Community College.

The men defeated Heartland 2-1 when they first matched up on Sept. 21, and are 6-2 at home this season. The men hold a record of 12-6-0.

“We have a very good group of guys, and if they play up to their capabilities, they will have a very good chance of winning their region,” said Head Coach Tim Rooney.

The women’s soccer team is 9-6-1 this season, and is seeded No. 5. They begin regional play against No. 4 Parkland in Champaign this Sunday at noon. With a win there, they will face No. 1 Heartland in Normal at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25.

Last season, the women won the Region 24 Championship and narrowly missed a trip to nationals.

“The women have had a lot to overcome this year due to injuries,” Rooney said. “However, if they play up to their potential they are capable of winning their region.”

High resolution photos of both teams can be downloaded at www.flickr.com/lewisandclarkcc – Men: http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/sets/72157631279746146/; Women: http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/sets/72157631522975374/.





